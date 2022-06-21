Tapatio Springs spa ravaged by fire

One building is considered a total loss.

BOERNE, Texas — It has happened again.

Just like in November 2017, the Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort near Boerne has been the scene of a massive fire.

The first call for help was toned out at 8:56pm Monday, when a Kendall County fire dispatcher said they had received a report of an audible alarm coming from a smoke detector in the laundry area at the secluded resort.

Moments later, when the first fire company arrived on scene, there more calls for manpower, including a page for all off duty personnel to report and help fight the fire.

Video shows flames leaping into the night sky with fire and wind roaring as firefighters used aerial ladder trucks to gain an advantage in a battle that eventually saw the roof of the Puresolspa collapse.

A spokesman for the City of Boerne said in spite of the best efforts by Boerne, Leon Springs, Bergheim, and Comfort Fire-Rescue, the 10,000 square foot building is considered a total loss. They say they believe there were no people inside at the time and there were no injuries reported.

The Kendall County Fire Marshal is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.

The property, which was co-owned by musician George Strait until June 2, is now owned by a group of private investors and managed by Crescent Hotels and Resorts, according to one on-site manager.

Guest Dan Freiberger said he was having dinner in downtown Boerne when he saw fire trucks race across town. He said he thought they might be responding to a crash on the nearby highway until he returned to the resort and saw the parking lot full of flashing lights.

Freiberger said he left the area to give firefighters a chance to finish their work, but when he returned, he found more smoke and fire in the building adjacent to his room.

"We couldn't get back into our room so we went back to town to hang out for a bit and as I'm coming back down the road, I saw more smoke," Freiberger said adding that he believes the first responders did a great job.

"They had one ladder truck spraying the building and they had another one on the way so it seems like there were a lot of first responders here quickly," Freiberger said.

"They got on it. Yes. Very quickly. I was impressed!" Freiberger said, who added the staff did a great job of seeing to his needs.

"Everybody has been really nice here. It's a great place," he said, in spite of the inconvenience.

27-year resident Jann Turnbow calls the resort a wonderful place to live, in spite of the fire. "It's sad but it will always bounce back. It always has and I know it always will," Turnbow said.

"I go walking here and I am still awestruck after all these years," Turnbow said.

Turnbow said she believes the area will continue to grow and improve "When we moved out here there were 25 families and now there's about 300."

Referring to the fire that swept through the clubhouse in 2017, Turnbow said "We are heartbroken again, but now, hopefully it will be repaired and it will have all new wiring and plumbing and will not burn again."