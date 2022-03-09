Tampa police: 3-year-old accidentally shoots 5-month-old in the hip

Tampa police say the child's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening at this time.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 5-month-old child was taken to Tampa General Hospital after being shot Saturday afternoon, police report.

Just after 1 p.m., officers with the Tampa Police Department were called to a home off of 17th Street on reports of a baby shot in the hip.

Once on scene, the 5-month-old was immediately taken by EMS to the hospital. Police say the child's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening at this time.

According to the police department, 25-year-old Paula Concepcion Santos was home with her 3-year-old child at the time of the incident. She reportedly told police that the 3-year-old accidentally fired the gun after getting ahold of it.

Detectives are still working to get details to determine how the shooting happened.

Concepcion Santos was arrested and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

"While we're incredibly thankful this infant was not fatally injured, this should serve as a reminder to every parent or guardian to immediately go and check that their guns are properly secured," Chief Mary O'Connor said in a statement.

"Children should not be able to access firearms, and moreover, guns should always be stored in a locked safe with the ammo stored separately. Don't put the life of a child at risk by being careless."