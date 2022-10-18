Talks about going after 'Bad Actor' apartment complexes start tonight

A city-formed task force, tenant, and apartment complex meet Tuesday evening to figure out proactive apartment inspections.

SAN ANTONIO — Proactive apartment inspections are more an idea than a reality in San Antonio, for now. But the second line of a new release makes the probability sound very real 'begins discussion for creation of program and new ordinance.'

Amin Tohmaz, Deputy Director of Development, knows what the city council is asking of a task force leading the charge into the probability. They want what they consider 'bad actors'---the definition is not in place for code enforcement but not for the task force.

"In general, we don't have a set standard," Tohmaz said. "I guess it's not basically based on the number of violations. It's more of their compliance timeframe and speed, I guess."

According to the Tohmaz, they want to go after irresponsible landlords and apartment complexes that do not keep their property up to code. The goal is to ensure San Antonians stay in livable dwellings that do not violate the existing code.

"The sooner we get to an apartment with some issues, potentially the less problems down the road," he said. "And that will give a better life and a safer environment for the tenants."

The proposal could mean an ordinance requiring properties with numerous violations to become a part of a registry and proactive inspections until the issues get resolved.

"I hope to review the data to better understand if there is a widespread problem and if an apartment inspection program is the right solution," Celine Williams said.

Williams is the interim executive director for the San Antonio Apartment Association. As a stakeholder, she said the vast majority of the 300,000 plus rental units in the Alamo city meet or exceed or exceed habitability standards and comply with property codes.

While Tohmaz does not think the proactive inspections will cast a wide net on all complexes, Williams wants to ensure the city doesn't create obstacles for owners and tenants.

"To help address the housing shortage, San Antonio should avoid creating regulatory barriers that could discourage owners from producing or preserving rental communities in the city," she said.

Tohmaz did not have a projected fee for offenders. The proposal will start getting fleshed out in a meeting Tuesday night from 6 to 8 pm at 1901 S. Alamo in the second-floor training room.

"San Antonio renters deserve safe and sanitary homes that meet the Property Maintenance code standards," Williams said. "As properties age and things break, most property owners work hard to invest in maintenance and improvements."

She said tenants do not enjoy on-site inspections, especially in the era of COVID.

Tohmaz emphasized nothing is in stone, and the task force is acting on a directive from council members. In his experience, he believes the proposal would become beneficial, especially for tenants who live beneath the code and are too afraid to do something about it.

"What we are hearing is a lot of tenants; they do not call because they are afraid of retaliation," he said. "So in my mind, creating this kind of program makes it more proactive."

Williams cautions mandatory inspections could translate into higher rent.