San Antonio — Our hunt for the best tacos takes us to Pete's Tako House in the downtown area on this episode of Taco Tuesday.

Taco junkies, Nia Wesley and Jackson Floyd put the famous breakfast tacos to the test.

In judging San Antonio's tacos, we're using a rating system based on what we think are the most important factors for a tasty taco: FLAVOR, FRESHNESS, SIZE, SPICE, and TORTILLAS.

Flavor: 3.5/5

Freshness: 5/5

Tortillas: 5/5

Spice: 2/5

Size:5/5

Check out other episodes of Taco Tuesday below!

Stay tuned to KENS5.com and the KENS 5 Facebook page on Tuesdays for the latest episode!

© 2018 KENS