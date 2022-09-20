Taco Cabana unveils updated new look for 44th birthday

The iconic San Antonio taco chain was founded in 1978 here in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Taco Cabana is celebrating its 44th birthday with a distinctive new look at a new location.

The newest location is now at 2403 Babcock Road at the intersection with Wurzbach, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. The new location opened Monday.

The new restaurant features an modernized exterior, new color scheme, lighting packa and elevated decor elements, according industry publication QSR.

“It’s an exciting time for Taco Cabana,” Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana’s Chief Operating Officer, told QSR. “We’ve been working on a new modern TC conversion prototype design for more than a year now. It was important for us to retain TC heritage and tradition with our signature pink color, the use of papel and our iconic TC logo oval.”

We are excited to kick off our birthday week with the opening of our newest restaurant in San Antonio’s Medical Center... Posted by Taco Cabana on Monday, September 19, 2022

The iconic San Antonio taco chain was founded in 1978 here in San Antonio. The original location is at San Pedro and Hildebrand and is still standing today.

The Babcock/Wurzbach location is now open for dine-in daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; for drive-thru Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.; with Happy Hour offerings from Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

