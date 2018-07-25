Taco Cabana will be offering veterans free tacos Wednesday in honor of "National Hire a Veteran Day."

The event is not limited to breakfast tacos. Taco Cabana says they will be running the special all day.

Veterans will need to present a valid military ID and will be able to receive either a crispy or soft shredded chicken or ground beef taco.

According to a report from the US Department of Labor, there was a total of 370,000 unemployed Veterans in 2017 who served in active duty at any time since September 2001.

“National Hire A Veteran Day” is honored across the country to remind employers to consider these servicemen and women who once fought to protect our freedom, but are now in search of civilian opportunities.

For this reason, Taco Cabana said they want Veterans to know about its Military Veterans Program, which was established to support Veteran employment at its restaurants across the Texas region, by providing a dedicated path to management.

Interested veterans can apply online HERE.

