Taco Cabana celebrates 43rd birthday by showing a little love to customers

SAN ANTONIO — Taco Cabana is celebrated its 43rd birthday by offering a tasty deal to customers.

The restaurant is offering bean and cheese tacos for $1 on Tuesday, September 21, only.

The iconic San Antonio taco chain was founded in 1978 when then-owner Felix Stehling thought his bar-goers would need a taco joint to grab snacks late at night. The original location is at San Pedro and Hildebrand and is still standing today.

Earlier this year, Taco Cabana announced it was being bought by a large restaurant operator based out of California, Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.