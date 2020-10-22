TABC gives official approval for bars in Bexar County to reopen

The Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission approved Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff's request to allow bars to reopen to 50 percent.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order earier this month allowing bars to reopen at 50% capacity in counties that meet state requirements for case counts and hospitalizations. That order took effect last week.

On October 14, Judge Wolff announced the decision that he would allow bars to reopen and would make the request to TABC. The request to the state agency was part of Gov. Abbott's order.

Gov. Abbott's order reads:

A bar or similar establishment may offer on-premises services at up to 50% of the total listed occupancy of the establishment if the county judge of the county in which the bar or similar establishment is located files the requisite form with TABC.

The TABC sent the following statement on Thursday: