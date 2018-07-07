The Tower of the Americas gift shop is pulling a t-shirt off its shelves after a mistake with the printing company. The shirt, which reads "Tower of the Americas San Antonio" and has the tower's coordinates, has an illustration of the wrong tower.

Reddit user methodofsections posted on r/sanantonio, the San Antonio community on the website, about the blunder.

According to a spokesperson with the Tower of the Americas, they are aware of the mistake and have ordered replacements. In the meantime, they have pulled the green t-shirt off the shelves at the gift shop.

A user's comment on the original post expressed a desire to purchase one as "a collector's edition."

For reference, the Tower of the Americas is pictured below.

