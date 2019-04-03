AUSTIN, Texas — Whether it's music, film, art, fashion or wellness, SXSW is planning a plethora of events at the perfect price – free!

From March 6 to 17, the SXSW festival is back with events to teach, inspire and entertain. While you may want to spend a pretty penny to ensure you have access to it all, there's still plenty of opportunities to have fun on a budget.

For access to any of the official SXSW events below, all you need to do is register for a Guest Pass. It will become your ticket to free events, showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, giveaways and more throughout the 2019 festival.

KVUE is the television media sponsor again this year, so you can bet we'll be there.

Check out more directly from SXSW below:

The Learning Expo (SXSW EDU, March 6) — The Expo serves as the central hub for innovations in learning at SXSW EDU. The dynamic space features a discovery-based learning playground, curated programming, and networking, alongside interactive exhibits showcasing what’s new and next in education. The Expo will feature a number of areas and events designed to support interaction and learning within the exhibition. On Wednesday, March 6, the Expo will open its doors to thousands of Central Texas students, educators and members of the public.



SXSW Second Play Stage (March 7 to 17) — The SXSW Second Play Stage series features official SXSW Artists performing stripped-down happy hour sets at select Austin hotels. These shows provide an excellent opportunity to catch an act before heading out for the evening.

RELATED: SXSW announces 2019 Comedy Festival lineup

SXSW International Women’s Day Celebration (March 8, EU House, Palm Door on Sixth) — SXSW celebrates International Women’s Day in partnership with the European Union and UN Women. This event will feature performances, programming, music, art, and films from women and non-binary creators. To round out the night, there will be an after-party featuring Flint Eastwood.

ReThink Austin 2019 (March 8) — Presented by the Austin Urban Technology Movement (AUTM) and Harlem Labs, ReThink Austin 2019 aims to raise awareness about economic growth opportunities within the city of Austin.

20x2 at SXSW (March 8) — The 20x2 at SXSW event takes twenty creatives and gives them two minutes to answer a question before a live audience. 20x2 has been showcased at SXSW for the past nineteen years!

SXSW Community Conversations (March 8 to 10) — Community Conversations powered by The Birthing Point, brings a series of panels and events that aim to educate, inspire and provide networking opportunities.

Community Screenings (March 9 to 10, AFS Cinema, Long Center - Rollins Theater) — Enjoy SXSW Film at Community Screenings! All community screenings take place at the AFS Cinema and the Rollins Theater at the Long Center.

RELATED: SXSW 2019 traffic set to be worse than in previous years

Wellness Expo (March 9 to 10, Palmer Events Center) — Now in its second year, the SXSW Wellness Expo presented by Miraval is dedicated to fueling your mind, body, and soul. Running for two days at the Palmer Events Center, this exhibition brings together thousands of SXSW attendees interested in healthy living with companies in the continually growing health and wellness industry.

General Assembly + SXSW Workshops (March 9 to 11, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) — SXSW partners with General Assembly to share some of the top trending tech topics that are changing and shifting the way we view and interact with technology today.

Community Service Awards (March 10) — The SXSW Community Service Awards celebrate six individuals and six organizations who are changing their communities and the world with impactful work. This is one of the inspirational highlights of SXSWeek.

SXSW Spotlight Showcases (March 11 to 16) — The SXSW Music Festival features 1,700+ Showcasing Artists from all over the globe performing a wide range of genres. Held at 90+ live music venues around downtown Austin for 30,000 industry reps, 3,000 media members and thousands of exuberant fans. A selection of Music Festival showcases have been made free and open to the public with the SXSW Guest Pass.

RELATED: SXSW Outdoor Stage at Ladybird Lake 2019 artists announced

SXSW Outdoor Stage (March 14 to 16, Lady Bird Lake) — The SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake features a three-day series of charity benefit concerts. It is SXSW’s largest stage, with more than 50,000 attendees over three days. This year’s lineup includes X Ambassadors, Jamie N Commons, Odette and VOILÀ for Thursday, March 14. On Friday, performances by Dungeon Family featuring Big Boi, Organized Noize’s Sleepy Brown, and Goodie Mob along with Abhi The Nomad with more TBA. Saturday’s Outdoor Stage features Patty Griffin, Andrew Bird, Courtney Marie Andrews and William Tyler.

Flatstock 69 (March 14 to 16, Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 4) — Flatstock 69 will display the works of the world’s top gig poster artists. The show features posters of varying styles, colors and techniques for sale by the talented artists who created them.

SXSW Marketplace (March 15 to 17, Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 5) — Featuring dozens of local, national, and global brands, SXSW Marketplace is a collection of pop-up shops from unique brands at the center of SXSW and is the spot to find the freshest trends in clothing, accessories, art and more.

You can also reserve a spot at a multitude of other less official SXSW events here.