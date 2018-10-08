SAN ANTONIO — The Bandera County River Authority & Groundwater District is warning people to stay out of the Medina and Sabinal Rivers and their tributaries.

In a service announcement posted to their Facebook page, the river authority recommends avoiding "recreational contact, including swimming," due to the potentially hazardous situation.

The River Authority says that these conditions are caused by "low to no flows due to drought conditions," which when combined with the high temperatures sustained in the area creates conditions that "allow for potentially harmful organisms to be present in the water."

The announcement is effective as of August 9. The River Authority says that any questions or concerned can be directed to the BCRAGD office. They can be contacted by phone at (830) 796-7260) or through their website.

