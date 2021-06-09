Body discovered in Lake Travis after swimmer was reported missing on Labor Day

The swimmer was reported missing on Sept. 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — A body has been found after a swimmer went missing at Lake Travis on Labor Day.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the search for the missing swimmer transitioned from search to recovery mode on Monday night, Sept. 6.

ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire, North Lake Travis Fire and STAR Flight responded to a water rescue on Monday around 4:30 p.m. Reports said a swimmer “went under” and did not resurface.

Emergency services were called to 1505 Hurst Creek Road on Lake Travis in Austin.

FINAL: Water Rescue at 1505 Hurst Creek Rd; After extensive search of the area & point last seen, the incident has transitioned from search to recovery mode & has been turned over to law enforcement. No further information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 6, 2021

Multiple rescue boats performed surface and sub-surface searches, according to ATCEMS. STAR Flight helicopters performed an aerial search.

The body was located on Sept. 11 via ROC and recovered from a depth of about 124 feet. An autopsy has since been conducted and the final results are pending.

According to witnesses, officials said two couples with boating experience rented a sailboat. A female decided to go swimming near the boat and began struggling in the water. She was not able to reach a lifejacket that was nearby and tethered to the boat. They said a male passenger jumped in to help her but he was unable to save her before she went under.

As of Sept. 13, officials are still searching for a swimmer reported missing on Aug. 7. That swimmer was last seen near Starnes Island and North shore.

A total of 10 swimmers have been reported missing on Lake Travis this year.