SWAT units enter apartment searching for suspect; find drugs and firearms

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department's SWAT units were called to a northwest-side apartment complex, looking for a person said to have 11 outstanding felony warrants.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at the Boardwalk Med Center apartments in the 7800 block of Huebner Road.

Police said they were looking for a person with several felony warrants, ranging from Aggravated Robbery, Assault on a Peace Officer, multiple kidnappings, drugs and weapons charges.

Multiple agencies, including private investigators, were said to be monitoring the area for a few days, and police said they had reasonable suspicion the suspect was at the apartment complex.

Officers started knocking on a unit's door, but no one answered, police said. SAPD said they spent around three hours trying to talk through the apartment door, but no one came out.

Eventually, SWAT units made entry into the apartment unit. Three people were taken into custody after police found drugs and two semi automatic rifles. Two were charged with felony possessions of drugs and firearms charges.

The suspect with 11 warrants was not in the apartment unit, police said.