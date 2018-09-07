BEXAR COUNTY — Bexar County Sheriff's Office says SWAT negotiators were called out to a home in West Bexar County Monday morning.

Deputies say the incident started with a call for a family violence situation around 6:00 a.m. This is in a neighborhood near Kriewald Road and Highway 90, called the Camino Creek Mobile Home Park.

Deputies also say a shotgun was fired within the home. The other people in the home were able to get out.

The suspect is still barricaded inside the home and the scene is still active. People in nearby homes have been evacuated.

Bexar County Deputies are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

KENS 5 has a crew on the scene gathering more information. This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

© 2018 KENS