SWAT situation blocks street on the south west side

The incident took place about a block west of Interstate 35 and across the street from Leal Middle School.

SAN ANTONIO — Police have blocked off a portion of Southcross for a SWAT situation on the southwest side.

San Antonio Police were called to the 700 block of West Southcross for shots fired Sunday around 6:30pm.

When the first officers arrived, they called for negotiators and SWAT to help with a critical incident involving someone who had allegedly fired some shots during a disturbance.

Police blocked off traffic on West Southcross near the school as the tactical teams assembled.

About a block away, a police negotiator on a loud speaker could be heard urging a barricaded subject to surrender peacefully. Over and over, the officer urged the person to emerge from the home with empty hands in plain sight.

Initially it appeared as if no one was injured in the incident, but EMS was called to the scene a few minutes after 10 pm to standby in case of injuries.