SWAT team called to scene of barricaded suspects in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department’s SWAT team is on the scene of an apartment with two barricaded suspects in northeast Austin on Wednesday evening.

Police said the callout was at an apartment complex at the 7000 block of Grand Canyon Drive, north of U.S. Highway 290 and east of Interstate 35.

The incident started around 3:45 p.m., when officers located two suspects accused of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Those two suspects barricaded themselves inside an apartment, and police said the SWAT team was called when they ignored commands to surrender peacefully.

The SWAT team and hostage negotiators are in contact with the suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous. It is believed only the two suspects are inside the apartment, police said. Adjacent apartments have been evacuated.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area and stay indoors.

No other information is available at this time.

