x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local

SWAT team called to scene of barricaded suspects in northeast Austin

Residents have been asked to avoid the area and stay indoors.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department’s SWAT team is on the scene of an apartment with two barricaded suspects in northeast Austin on Wednesday evening.

Police said the callout was at an apartment complex at the 7000 block of Grand Canyon Drive, north of U.S. Highway 290 and east of Interstate 35.

The incident started around 3:45 p.m., when officers located two suspects accused of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Those two suspects barricaded themselves inside an apartment, and police said the SWAT team was called when they ignored commands to surrender peacefully.

The SWAT team and hostage negotiators are in contact with the suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous. It is believed only the two suspects are inside the apartment, police said. Adjacent apartments have been evacuated.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area and stay indoors.

No other information is available at this time.

PHOTOS: Grand Canyon SWAT scene

1 / 4
Mike Marut

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Warrant issued for man who police said helped in kidnapping of Jezabel, Zaylee Zamora

Group against Candlewood Suites proposes Hilton Austin Airport as alternative to house the homeless

AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general