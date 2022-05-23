SUV slams into three-story apartment complex

This happened around 2 p.m. on Mira Vista on the northwest side.

SAN ANTONIO — Some apartments residents are displaced after an SUV went through the wall of a three-story apartment complex building.

This happened around 2 p.m. on Mira Vista on the northwest side. This is near the intersection of Culebra and Callaghan. Police say the driver of an SUV slammed into the first floor apartment. Two people live in the apartment but no one was hurt, fire crews said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Police did not say what led up to the accident or why the driver may have lost control of the vehicle.