WATCH: SUV crashes through backyard fence and into pool at North Texas home

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Home surveillance video showed an SUV crash through a backyard fence and into a pool at a home in Lake Worth, Texas, on Tuesday evening.

Police said the incident happened in the 6100 block of Lakeside Drive, across the street from Lake Worth High School.

There were no injuries reported.

While the investigation continues, police said they believe the driver of the SUV was "simply driving too fast for roadway conditions." Police don't believe impairment was a factor.

Police said it didn't appear the SUV made contact with another vehicle, but the investigation is ongoing.