SUV crashes into home after driver falls out of car, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A driver lost control and an SUV crashed into a house on the city's northwest side Friday afternoon, police said.

The accident happened just before noon in the 4900 block of Hemphill near Broadview and Benrus.

Police said the female driver's door flew open as she was making a right turn and she fell out of the SUV. The SUV then crashed into the side of the home.

The woman suffered minor injuries. SAPD says this was ruled an accident and she will not face any charges. No one inside the home was hurt.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

