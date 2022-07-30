SUV crashes into apartment, driver runs off

SAN ANTONIO — Tenants had to be relocated after a driver crashed an SUV into their apartment unit Saturday morning, authorities say.
San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of North Frio Street for reports of a vehicle crashed into a structure.
When officials arrived, they saw the SUV crashed into the apartment and say that two people were inside at the time of the crash. Witnesses told police that they saw the driver get out of the SUV and run away, but didn't see how the actual crash happened.
There were no reported injuries and the tenants of that unit will get relocated, officials said.