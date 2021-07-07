Sutherland Springs mass shooting survivors to decide on whether old church building should be torn down

On Sunday, a meeting will be held for members of the church to give their opinions.

The members of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs will have some decisions to make in a little less than two weeks.

This Sunday, a meeting will be held for members of the church to give their opinions about whether the old church building should be taken down.

Then a week later, on Aug. 22, church members will take a vote.

On Nov. 6, 2017, a gunman entered the church building and shot and killed 26 people and left 20 others wounded.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

In May 2019, a new building was dedicated to the First Baptist Church community.