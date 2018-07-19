A survivor of the Sutherland Springs church shooting has filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense and the United States Air Force.

Margaret (Maggie) Vidal and her attorney, Jamal Alsaffar, shared with KENS 5, what's next in their suit against the government.

Vidal shared the painful memories of the morning of the shooting November 5, 2017. She recalled how the shooter, Devin Kelley, entering First Baptist Church and gunned down her friends.

"All my friends would go to church every Sunday. I got to see them every Sunday and every Tuesday we had bible study there. You know, we were like a big family. I do miss them a lot," said Vidal.

Vidal was shot in the back and her right leg. She underwent 8 surgeries and relies on her wheelchair because her leg has not fully healed.

Alsaffar said they filed a claim against the DOD and the Air Force. The government only sent them a letter that it received the claim.

"It's literally doing nothing. It takes 5 minutes to send the formal letter they sent to us. We were hoping that in those 6 months, that they would try to engage and try to let the families know," said Alsaffar.

The Air Force admitted that it did not report Kelley's criminal history to the FBI. The report could have prevented him from buying a gun.

"Get a system in place that's reliable and automatic. So one, two or five years from now, these particular people that are dangerous will never get access to guns," said Alsaffar.

"They're not doing their job. They need to do their job," said Vidal. "If they don't do their job, yes it will happen again."

Vidal is asking the courts to decide the monetary damages.

