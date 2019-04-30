SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The entire Sutherland Springs community is invited to join the First Baptist Church community for a dedication of their new worship center and education building.

The building will be dedicated in a public ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 19. A private service for church members, survivors and victims' families will precede the public dedication.

A flyer for the event states that the organizers' prayer "is that these new buildings can be a gathering point and serve [the] entire community."

The North American Mission Board (NAMB) led the construction and guaranteed the funding through offering dollars and private donations. The organization is affiliated with the Southern Baptist convention. The project began more than a year ago.

The buildings are located along Highway 87, on a new lot purchased next to the original First Baptist Church. The new church will seat up to 250 worshippers and will house a memorial tower to commemorate the 26 victims of the mass shooting.

The bell from First Baptist Church will hang in the memorial tower.

MORE ON SUTHERLAND SPRINGS FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH:

Sutherland Springs group lawsuit filed against Academy Sports + Outdoors

Air Force failed four times to prevent Sutherland Springs church killer from buying guns

Sutherland Springs Pastor Preaches Message Of Hope

A day of healing one year after Sutherland Springs shooting

Remembering the Sutherland Springs victims one year later

Autopsy for Sutherland Springs shooter reveals drugs in system, confirms suicide

Man who allegedly confronted Sutherland Springs shooting victims arrested on federal charge

First Baptist of Sutherland Springs breaks ground on new church