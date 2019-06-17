Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at the corner of Escalon and Gillette Boulevard, near Gillette Elementary School.

Police say a passerby alerted officials to the body of a man in a field next to a home in the area. Investigators believe the man did not die there, but someone brought his body to the field and dumped it there.

SAPD says the death is possibly connected to another case but could not share details at the scene. A news conference is expected to take place Monday night around 7:30 p.m.