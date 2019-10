SAN ANTONIO — Several officers with SAPD responded to calls of an attempted home invasion at the Tuscany Apartments around midnight.

According to police, the suspects, who were armed and wearing black masks, attempted to kick in the door of a unit in the 1200 block of Patricia Drive on the city's northside.

The suspects also reportedly fired shots into the apartment.

No one was home at the time of this incident.

The masked suspects fled toward West Avenue.

No arrests have been made.