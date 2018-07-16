SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are looking for several suspects who snuck onto and vandalized a North East Independent School District campus overnight.

A spokesperson for the district says that they believe the suspected vandals made their way onto Madison High School grounds around 2 am Monday morning, where they sprayed graffiti around the campus.

The suspects sprayed graffiti on school walls and left obscene images on a district van and the school's sidewalk.

The district says that the suspects also tried to destroy security cameras around the school, but authorities were able to obtain video of the incident and are working to identify the suspects.

© 2018 KENS