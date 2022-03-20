Suspects vandalize San Antonio Missions; carved names on door of Concepcion Church

Park officials reported that several incidents occurred at Mission Concepcion and Mission San Juan between March 12 and March 17.

SAN ANTONIO — Suspects vandalized Mission Concepcion and Mission San Juan. Now, the US Park Rangers of San Antonio Missions National Historical Park is trying to identify them, and need the public's help.

Park officials reported that several incidents occurred at Mission Concepcion and Mission San Juan between March 12 and March 17.

Suspects reportedly gained entry into the San Juan Church and the Concepcion Convento, causing large amounts of damage to the historic structures.

"The suspects also carved names and dates on the entry door of the Concepcion Church. Though they attempted to break into the Concepcion Church as well, they were unsuccessful," authorities said.

They are now asking the public to assist in this case; if you have any information, you are asked to call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

You can also use the online Tip form here or email nps_isb@nps.gov



"You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know," they said.