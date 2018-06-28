Crime Stoppers of San Antonio needs the public's help in locating two suspects caught on camera robbing a Chase Bank on the northeast side on June 22.

RELATED | Suspect on the run after robbing northeast-side bank

Investigators said the pair went to the counter of the Chase Bank in the 13000 block of Nacogdoches Road and demanded money while threatening the bank teller.

Both fled the scene before police arrived.

BREAKING: Suspect on the run after robbing northeast-side bank >>>https://t.co/7LUWPhzSAM



(Via KENS 5) pic.twitter.com/zsq2tWin1j — Susan Anasagasti (@SusanAnasagasti) June 22, 2018

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects responsible for this robbery.

Those with information on the suspects should contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP

© 2018 KENS