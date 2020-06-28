Suspects light 10 dumpsters on fire on the north side, police say

Employees were evacuated from the Dollar General due to the nearby fires.

SAN ANTONIO — Witnesses say a man and a woman lighted fires in ten dumpsters on the city's north side, but the San Antonio Police Department has not located the suspects.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. Sunday on West Avenue near Interstate 10. Police said when they arrived, they found "numerous dumpsters on fire" and the San Antonio Fire Department went dumpster to dumpster, putting the fires out.