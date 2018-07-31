San Antonio — An ambush attack at a home on the city's northwest side ended deadly according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The initial home invasion was reported in the 2200 block of Basse Road around 6 am Monday morning. Police said four people were injured and sent to the hospital.

Later that same day, the suspects came back allegedly crawled into the home's attic from the back side and waited for a man to arrive on Monday night.

When he got home, police said the suspects dropped through the sheetrock and fired several shots, killing the man.

Investigators said the suspects then fled the scene. Two suspects were caught at a nearby Exxon on I-10 and West Avenue around 11 pm Monday. One suspect had a gunshot wound in the leg.

The two arrested have only been identified as a 26-year-old and a 29-year-old.

Detectives initially thought another suspect was still hiding in the attic after hearing a loud thud while examining the crime scene, but they have since said all is clear.

