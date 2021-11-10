Suspects attempt to stab man after he refuses to give them more money outside store, police say

The victim was able to grab a hold of the knife and prevent himself from being stabbed, although his hand was sliced, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was attacked after leaving a convenience store on the city's northwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Vance Jackson Road.

Police said a man in his 20s was walking out of the store when two suspects approached him. The suspects reportedly asked the man for money, so the man gave them $10.

Authorities said the suspects demanded more, and the victim told them he didn't have any more money on him. That's when one of the suspects lunged at him with a knife.

The victim was able to grab a hold of the knife and prevent himself from being stabbed, although his hand was sliced, police said.

The suspects took off and the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Authorities are searching for the suspects.