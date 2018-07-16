SAN ANTONIO — Three suspects accused of vandalizing Madison High School early Monday morning have been arrested, according to police.

Two 16-year-olds and 20-year-old Mark Anthony Santos were taken into custody Monday morning for the vandalism of the North East Independent School District high school.

BREAKING: @NEISD says two twin 16-year-olds, both former students at MacArthur High School, and a 20-year-old, Mark Anthony Santos, have been arrested for the Monday morning vandalism of James Madison High School. #kens5eywitness pic.twitter.com/9WDndVnHLz — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) July 17, 2018

A spokesperson for the district says that they believe the suspected vandals made their way onto Madison High School grounds around 2 am Monday morning, where they sprayed graffiti around the campus.

The suspects sprayed graffiti on school walls and left obscene images on a district van and the school's sidewalk.

The district says that the suspects also tried to destroy security cameras around the school, but authorities were able to obtain video of the incident and are working to identify the suspects.

