'It was frantic' | Suspected migrants hit by a truck after escaping stash house at a Southside motel

According to San Antonio Police, four men ranging from 16 to 36 years old were fleeing two men holding them against their will.

SAN ANTONIO — In a suspected case of human trafficking, four migrants were trying to escape after being held against their will at a Southside motel.

San Antonio Police are searching for the two suspects who chased the migrants in a black truck.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 8900 block of South Presa St. Two of the victims were hit by the truck which left the scene, according to authorities.

The owner of Thirsty’s SA, the bar across the street from where the crash happened, described the scene as “frantic.”

Bar owner Shannon Earhart says her bartenders jumped into action after they learned what was going on.

“Several of our regulars were there and somebody came in the bar and was like ‘hey, lock your doors, there’s been a gunshot,’” Earhart told KENS 5.

Earhart says during the chaos, some of the suspected migrants tried entering the bar, but she says the bartender locked the door after hearing what happened outside.

“They tried to open the door and took off,” Earhart says patrons saw the migrants running bare-foot through the parking lot.

According to San Antonio Police, the four migrants were being held against their will at the Berg’s Mill Motel on South Presa.

Police say after one of the suspects left the scene, the migrants overpowered the second suspect and left the room.

After the victims left, police say one of the suspects jumped into the suspect vehicle and as they ran away, two of the victims were ran over.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment. One of the victims, a 36-year-old male was suffering from life-threatening injuries but was in stable condition.

Two of the other victims, a 16-year-old and 26-year-old, both stayed on the scene.

“I’m hoping they were able to get good information from them to find out whose vehicle it was and track them down,” Earhart said.

Police say they are contacting the Department of Homeland Security and their investigation is ongoing.