SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has confirmed that remains found Tuesday in Atascosa were indeed a burning body.

First responders were called out to the 12000 block of Wisdom Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a possible burning body.

The sheriff told reporters the victim was burned beyond recognition, and investigators are unable to determine the age or gender of the body.

Noting the small stature of the victim, Sheriff Salazar did say the burned body could possibly be a child.

The body had signs of decomposition and had likely been there for a few days, according to the sheriff.

This is a developing story.