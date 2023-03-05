Suspected DWI driver crashes, sends three to hospital

The suspected drunk driver crashed into two cars that were stopped following an accident on Loop 1604.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspected drunk driver slammed into two cars that had just crashed on Loop 1604 late Tuesday night, sending three to the hospital.

Police say the first two cars got into a wreck on Loop 1604 at Bitters Road just after 11:30 p.m.

While the people involved were exchanging information, another SUV slammed into the vehicles, causing the impact to injure the three.

The three were taken to the hospital, with one of them in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV who hit their cars was arrested and charged with suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Police did not say if the driver was a man or a woman.

