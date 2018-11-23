SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police suspect alcohol may have been a factor in an accident that killed a motorcycle passenger on the city's northwest side.

The crash was reported around 3:40 am Friday near Interstate 10 and La Cantera Parkway.

Investigators said the driver of Ford Ranger pick up truck slammed into a motorcyclist and dragged the bike about 50 yards down I-10 before coming to a stop.

The female passenger on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driving the motorcycle was transported to University Hospital in serious condition.

SAPD said they suspect the female driver of the Ford truck was inebriated behind the wheel. She was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

