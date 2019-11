SAN ANTONIO — A suspected drunk driver crashed into a San Antonio Police Officer early Tuesday morning, SAPD said.

The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. between South Pecos La Trinidad and South Alamo Street.

Police said the woman ran a red light and plowed into the officer's patrol car. Emergency Medical Services treated the officer at the scene for minor injuries.

Officers detained the woman on suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated.