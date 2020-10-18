Suspected drunk driver dies after crashing into car in New Braunfels

Police said the man suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A man is dead after crashing into a car late Saturday night, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

The incident happened before midnight Saturday on Loop 337 and Hanz Drive.

Police were first called to a scene in the 1200 block of Gruene Road. An allegedly intoxicated man was accused of making threats against employees.

When approached by officers, the man took off to a nearby parking lot and got into a silver Toyota Tacoma.

A security officer told the man to get out of the truck, but the man, later identified as 43-year old Ryan Patrick Ingle of New Braunfels, refused, police said.

Police said Ingle sped off, nearly hitting the officer and other witnesses. An officer later saw Ingle inside the truck at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Ranch Parkway. The officer said Ingle refused to get out, reversed and sped away.

Ingle then crashed into a white Chevrolet Camaro near the intersection of Loop 337. The 19-year-old driver of the Camaro was not injured, authorities said.

Police said Ingle suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Loop 337 from Hanz Drive to Rivercrest Drive was closed for around five and half hours following the incident.