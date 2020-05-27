Suspected drunk driver crashes into SAPD patrol car

The suspected drunk driver had four children in the car with her, according to an official with SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman who is suspected of driving while intoxicated has been arrested after crashing into an SAPD patrol car.

According to an official with SAPD, an SAPD officer was working a minor crash on Loop 410 southbound around 1 a.m. when a driver came along and hit the officer's patrol car.

Firefighters worked for nearly 15 minutes to pull the driver out of her SUV. Four children who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash were able to get out of the SUV and were unharmed.

The driver sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The children were released to their father who went to the scene of the accident to pick them up.