Suspected drunk driver crashes into off-duty constable, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A suspected drunk driver plowed into an off-duty constable in the middle of a construction site, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 410 Access Road at 151.

Police said the constable was blocking off a construction site when the driver, a woman in her 20s, went through the cones and hit the constable's personal vehicle.

The woman attempted to drive away from the crash, but was not able to get through because of the construction equipment on the road.

Neither the constable or the suspect were injured. A field sobriety test was conducted on the woman and police said she was exhibiting signs of intoxication and then arrested under suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated.