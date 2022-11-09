Suspect wanted after hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist in Dallas

The driver who struck the cyclist got out of their vehicle after the crash but left without helping the victim, police say.

DALLAS — A search is underway for a driver who struck and killed a cyclist in Dallas on Sunday but left the scene without helping, police said.

Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road in the southeastern area of Dallas, near S. Beltline Road and Highway 175.

According to police, the victim was riding his bike in the southbound lanes when he was hit by a white SUV. The cyclist was then thrown off the bike into a grassy area.

Police also released surveillance video from a nearby home that showed the crash.

.@DallasPD are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect and SUV involved in a hit and run that killed a bicyclist. It happened on September 11, 2022, around 7 AM, in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road.

Any information: Detective Watson at 214 671-0015. pic.twitter.com/aAi2O6kijs — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) September 11, 2022

The video shows the SUV stop and a person exiting the vehicle. Shortly after, the person could be seen returning to the SUV and driving away without helping the victim.

Police said the cyclist died, but he has not yet been identified.