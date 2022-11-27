Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denton on Thanksgiving Day

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on University Drive, near Bell Avenue.

DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton are searching for a vehicle and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day.

At around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said officers responded to an area near University Drive and Bell Avenue, just north of Texas Woman's University, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward with information on the crash, such as a description of the suspect vehicle. A vehicle of interest was described as an unknown color 2007 to 2009 Hyundai Elantra that may have front-end damage.