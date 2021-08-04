Suspect unplugs security camera, steals food from BBQ restaurant

Items were reportedly moved, but the items confirmed missing were some slices of bread and three sodas.

A suspect burglarized a local business, unplugging the security camera and stealing food, a San Antonio Police Department report says.

The incident happened on Monday at South BBQ & Kitchen on 2011 Mission Road on the city's south side.

According to the report, the suspect broke into the restaurant through the back door. The video surveillance showed the suspect inside moving items around before unplugging the cameras.

Items were reportedly moved, but the items confirmed missing were some slices of bread and three sodas. Police said possible nuts from a tub were also taken.

There was also damage to the window screen and refrigerator. Some food items were taken from the fridge like two sausage and brisket. They were left out for an unknown amount of time and had to be discarded.

A supplemental property loss form was provided. No arrests have been reported.