Suspect throws Molotov cocktail through window of abandoned Joe's Crab Shack, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO — A fire started at an abandoned northwest-side restaurant after someone threw a Molotov cocktail through the window, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at what used to be a Joe's Crab Shack on 4700 NW Loop 410.

Crews said the sprinkler system was able to keep the fire from spreading. Authorities were able to get inside and knock the fire down quickly.

SAFD said crews were called out to this location for a suspicious fire a month or two ago. Arson was called to the scene to investigate.