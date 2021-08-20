Suspect takes off after shooting man in gas station parking lot, police say

The two men then got into an argument. That's when one of the men shot the other, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot during an argument with another man early Friday morning, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on Blanco and Mariposa Drive on the city's north side.

Police said two men were riding in a car together on Blanco when the vehicle broke down. They got out of the car and pushed it to a nearby gas station parking lot.

The man who was shot, who is in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. The suspect ran and authorities are searching for him.