Suspect shot by security guard during attempted vehicle theft

Officers arrived to Southeast Military Drive, near Roosevelt and Mission, around 9 a.m. and found someone had been shot multiple times.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a security guard shot a suspect attempting to steal his car on south side of San Antonio Tuesday morning.

Police said the security guard was patrolling the area when he heard his own personal vehicle being started. He confronted the suspect who was in the process of stealing his car and the suspect pulled out a weapon.

That is when the security guard shot the suspect an unknown amount of times, police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The security guard was not harmed.