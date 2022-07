Authorities are now trying to contact the owner of the car that was hit.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for the person who shot up a car on the south side.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Hot Wells Boulevard.

Police said someone drove by, shot at the parked car and then took off. Luckily, no one was inside the car at the time.

Neighbors heard the gunshots, but reportedly said they didn't see anything.

