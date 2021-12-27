Suspect shoots man twice then steals his pickup, police say

The victim was shot twice and his pickup was stolen at a gas station on the west side, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a vehicle robbery on the west side Sunday night, police say.

Just before 11 p.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to a robbery and shooting at the Star Stop Gas Station on General McMullen and Culebra Road, police say.

Police said a man who was pumping gas was approached by a stranger then shot in the shoulder. After the man was shot, the suspect took the victim's pickup truck and shot him again, but in the abdomen.

The suspect ended up crashing into three other vehicles on General McMullen and Ceralvo Street, but no injuries were reported.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.