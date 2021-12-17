Man accidently shoots himself while trying to fend off another shooter, police say

The victim drove to his home on Whitman Avenue and called for help.

SAN ANTONIO — A man accidently shot himself while trying to fend off another shooter, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around midnight Friday on the city's south side.

Police said two men got into a fight on Ansley Boulevard and one of the men fired shots at the other man. The victim reportedly tried to pull out his own gun for protection, but accidently shot himself in the knee.

He then drove to his home on Whitman Avenue and called for help. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. Police did not say if the shooter was arrested.