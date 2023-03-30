Suspect runs off after stabbing man at hotel, officials say

The suspect and victim got into an argument about how the victim was treating his girlfriend, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed Thursday morning and the suspect ran off following an argument at an Extended Stay, officials said.

Around 5:45 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to an Extended Stay at the 9300 block if I-10 and West Prue for a reported stabbing.

Police say the two couples were staying on the second floor when the suspect and victim started arguing about how the victim was treating his girlfriend.

The suspect stabbed the victim in the neck and forearm, then ran off. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.